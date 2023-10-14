KUCHING, Oct 14 — Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata has been appointed the new Sarawak police commissioner.

Bukit Aman announced Mancha’s promotion in a statement on its Facebook page last night.

Advertisement

However, there was no mention of when Mancha would formally take over the post from current police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Sapri Abang Ahmad.

The statement said Mohd Azman will be the new Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department director.

Advertisement

Mancha, who is from Kota Samarahan, was promoted to deputy police commissioner on June 9, 2021.

Prior to his promotion, Mancha was the Sarawak General Operations Force brigade commander.

Bukit Aman also announced that the post of Sarawak deputy police commissioner will go to Datuk Ibrahim Darus, who is Bukit Aman Special Branch (E1) principal assistant director.

Advertisement

In total, 23 senior officers in the police force will be transferred from November 13 this year. — Borneo Post