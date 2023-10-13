KUCHING, Oct 13 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today called for the implementation of a robust neutering programme of stray dogs and cats to curb their population growth, instead of offering rewards to the public for their capture.

He said uncaptured animals will still reproduce in six months’ time and the problem will keep recurring “if we don’t snip it at the source”.

“We can discuss having state-wide neutering campaigns, we will need Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) and any of the coalition partners to work with us to do a study on this,” he said at the Asia for Animals Conference here.

“Let us advance the call for humane stray dog and cat population management and control.”

The premier said the state recognises the work that SSPCA has done in speaking out for animal welfare, educating the public on responsible pet ownership and assisting the councils, the Veterinary Department and even the State Disaster Management Committee as we work together in the fight against rabies.

He said the threat of diseases such as rabies is a crucial reminder of the profound importance of safeguarding the health and well-being of both humans and animals alike.

He stressed the collaboration between local councils and civil societies in the eradication of rabies and the management of human conflict is an essential partnership that showcases the power of collective action and shared responsibility.

He added the local councils and departments play a central role in setting policies, allocating resources, and implementing vaccination programmes to control the spread of the virus.

He said concurrently, civil society organisations contribute valuable grassroots insights, engage in community outreach, and raise awareness about responsible pet ownership and the importance of vaccinations.

“By uniting their strengths, they create a comprehensive approach to tackling rabies that reaches all corners of our society,” he said.

He said effective governance involves not only top-down decision-making but also active engagement with citizens and communities, adding that by partnering with civil societies, local councils gain valuable insights, build trust, and ensure that policies and initiatives are both responsive and reflective of the diverse needs and aspirations of the population.

The three-day Asia for Animal Conference is organised by SSPCA.