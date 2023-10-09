KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The Second Reading of the Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill will once again be postponed to a later date to make way for other government business arrangements listed in the Parliament Order Paper, the Health Ministry said today.

The Ministry said in a statement that the Second Reading of the Bill will be tabled in the near future instead of the initially slated date of October 10.

In June, Bill was sent back to a parliamentary special select committee (PSSC) for further review shortly after it was tabled for its first reading in Parliament.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa then said the decision was made as there were several recommendations proposed at the engagement sessions held in the previous weeks at the time with government and non-governmental stakeholders that needed further consideration.

The Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill, which includes the Generational End Game (GEG) policy, was previously tabled last August by Dr Zaliha’s predecessor, Khairy Jamaluddin.

Back then, the Bill was also referred to the PSSC for a review.

Its retabling was delayed due to the dissolution of Parliament on October 10, and subsequently the 15th general election.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting is scheduled to last for about a month from October 9 to November 30.