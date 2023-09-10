KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates Suhaizan Kayat and Nazri Abdul Rahman for winning and retaining the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats for the coalition in today’s by-elections.

Anwar who is also PH chairman also expressed his appreciation of all voters who supported and believed in the efforts of the unity government in developing the country.

“This decision is a positive development for the unity government in ensuring the people’s development and economic agenda can continue to be successfully carried out,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

He ended the congratulatory post with the hashtag #MalaysiaMADANI.

Suhaizan, who contested in election for the seventh time, clinched his maiden win with a majority of 18,641 votes, thus making him to be the first MP to represent the unity government formed through the support of the PH-Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

Meanwhile, Nazri won in Simpang Jeram with a majority of 3,514 votes after defeating Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Independent candidate S Jeganathan. — Bernama