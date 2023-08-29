KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) crippled a diesel syndicate, seizing seized 25,000 litres of diesel during a raid in Rantau, Negeri Sembilan early today.

“The items seized are worth about RM183,720. This includes two tanker lorries, a motorised pump, hose, several documents and equipment,” said the ministry’s Enforcement Division deputy director-general (operations) Shamsul Nizam Khalil in a statement today.

He said three local men employed at the premises and the owner of the lorries — all aged between 20 and 40 — were detained.

“The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, to identify the individuals/companies involved in the activity,” he said.

He said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to load the tanker lorries with subsidised diesel purchased at petrol stations in Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Selangor, and then storing the fuel at an illegal facility and reselling it to wholesalers in Negeri Sembilan and Pahang.

Shamsul Nizam said statistics showed that 10,643 inspections were conducted under the the operation codenamed Ops Tiris nationwide from March 1 to August 28 this year, with 471 cases involving the seizure of diesel worth RM35.42 million.

“A total of 393 arrests were made during the same period, involving 317 locals, 73 foreigners and three permanent residents,” he said. — Bernama