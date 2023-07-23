KUANTAN, July 23 — A man was crushed to death by a boulder while illegally mining for gold at Sungai Kadir near Kampung Sungai Temau, Lipis today.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the incident was believed to have occurred at around 4pm and the victim, 44, was confirmed dead at the scene from crushing wounds at the chest till the waist.

“The victim was believed to be mining at a stream in a forest reserve with two of his friends when a boulder dislodged from the hill slope as they were digging there,” he said in a statement here today.

Azli said the victim’s two friends had to rush back to their village, located around three kilometres from the scene of the incident to seek help to extricate the victim.

The victim learnt of the incident at 4.30 pm and the victim’s body was brought to the Kuala Lipis Hospital for postmortem.

Both of the victim’s friends were called to provide their statements to complete investigations, he added. — Bernama