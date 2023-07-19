KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― The Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil presented five pieces of evidence that show Malaysia is now in a better position during the administration of the Unity Government.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Fahmi shared that the unity government's Seven-Month Report Card (Series Two) which outlines the proof that Malaysia's economy recorded better growth in the first quarter of this year with 5.6 per cent compared to the same quarter last year which was 4.8 per cent .

“Total investment into Malaysia increased to RM71.4 billion for the first quarter of 2023 compared to RM44.7 billion for the first quarter of 2022,” according to the message.

Apart from that, the country's inflation rate is also lower at 3.9 per cent for the first quarter and 3.6 per cent for the second quarter of this year, compared to 3.7 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively, for the third quarter and fourth quarter of last year.

According to the post, the Press Freedom Index also improved from 113th last year to 73rd this year, while the World Competitiveness ranking also rose five places to 27th this year from 32nd. last year.

“It has been proven that in just seven months, the unity government has managed this country in a better direction. God willing, these five achievements will benefit all Malaysians, especially the new generation in the future,” he said. ― Bernama