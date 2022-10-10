PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli also expressed hope that voters would reject candidates and parties who have misused public funds, are derelict in their duties as elected lawmakers, and who fail to contribute to addressing issues affecting Malaysians. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has asked Malaysians sympathetic to Pakatan Harapan’s cause to offer support in the form of manpower or contributions for its general election campaign.

Vowing that PH will do its best in the 15th general election, he said those who wanted the country to change for the better days could help in several ways.

“Help our efforts by volunteering to call voters, go door-to-door, and be polling and counting agents for us,” he said.

He also called on youths voting for the first time to persuade them to vote for PKR and PH.

PKR has also opened a crowdfunding account open for anyone to contribute funds.

“We will upload our campaign efforts on social media regularly, and bring up issues any instance of fraudulence without fail,” he said

Rafizi also expressed hope that voters would reject candidates and parties who have misused public funds, are derelict in their duties as elected lawmakers, and who fail to contribute to addressing issues affecting Malaysians.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament today, paving the way for the 15th general election to be held within 60 days from now.

Rafizi predicted this would be in the first half of November.