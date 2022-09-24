Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivering Malaysia’s National Statement in Bahasa Melayu at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 ― Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s speech in Bahasa Melayu at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly has opened the eyes of leaders and the entire ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ to be brave in internationalising the national language, says an expert.

Describing the prime minister as a good role model for the people, linguistics lecturer Dr Raja Rajeswari Seetha Raman said Ismail Sabri had set a high benchmark yesterday in dignifying Bahasa Melayu, as well as promoting Malaysia’s identity on the world stage.

“We can say the Prime Minister ‘walks the talk’. When he himself practises what he has set out to inculcate, it will give confidence to the people to do the same.

“It is also something to be proud of, because no prime minister before this has ‘dared’ to use the national language at an international conference, so Ismail Sabri has indeed created an important history,” she said.

Yesterday, the prime minister became the first Malaysian premier to deliver his entire speech in the national language at the largest diplomatic gathering held in New York, United States.

Clad in a black Baju Melayu and songkok, he stole the limelight as soon as he stepped into the main hall, while the entire national delegation, including Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, also wore the national attire and Malaysian batik shirts.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Institute of Ethnic Studies (KITA) Principal Fellow Prof Datuk Dr Teo Kok Seong described the use of the national language on the world stage as increasing the marketability of Bahasa Melayu at the global level.

Highlighting the national language on the world stage, he said, had opened up the opportunity for foreigners to be interested in Malaysia and learn more about the diversity of cultures, religions and races found in the country.

“When Bahasa Melayu is used and heard on the world stage, it indirectly piques the interest of foreigners to learn more about Malaysia, and more importantly, it drives Malaysians themselves to appreciate the national language.

“We need to take this event as a step in the right direction for the people to accept and use the national language wholeheartedly. For Bahasa Melayu to be accepted abroad, we should strengthen its use in the country as well,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s move to don the Baju Melayu was also praised by Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) senior lecturer in media technology from the School of Multimedia Technology and Communication, Dr Azahar Kasim, who described it as an effort to introduce Malaysian culture to the world.

He said donning the traditional clothing on the world stage showed Ismail Sabri’s respect for local culture and his willingness to express his Malaysian identity.

“The wearing of suits and neckties is a western culture that has been picked up and the setting of such dress codes at international events has made it a normality.

“When the Prime Minister wears a Baju Melayu and speaks in Bahasa Melayu, it sends a statement to the world community about his self-identity and that of the Malaysian community,” he added. ― Bernama