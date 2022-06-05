KOTA KINABALU, June 5 — Kukusan assemblywoman Rina Jainal has quit Parti Warisan (Warisan) to join Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (Harapan).
In a press conference today, Rina said she has also resigned from all of her posts in Warisan namely the Wirawati Kalabakan chief and vice central Wirawati chief with immediate effect.
Rina’s membership in Harapan was announced by president Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah during the press conference.
“I chose to join Harapan as I believe we can bring more development to Tawau. The party is focused and works for the people in Tawau,” she said. — Borneo Post
