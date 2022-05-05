Ras Adiba proposes Malaysia submit preliminary report on Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to UN

Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, April 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi has proposed that Malaysia fulfill its international obligation to submit a preliminary report as a State Party to the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), to the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities at the UN.

In a statement today, Ras Adiba also proposed that the Malaysian government take the effort and initiative to sign the Marrakesh Treaty to give easier access to the published and printed works of the blind.

She said this was to ensure the delivery of information and high quality of services provided for the visually impaired category.

The two proposals were among four proposals submitted by Ras Adiba during her courtesy call on Malaysian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Aidid.

Ras Adiba also proposed that the Malaysian government withdraw reservations to CRPD, Article 15 on “Freedom from torture or cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment” and Article 18 on “Freedom of movement and citizenship” which she had signed.

The other proposal by Ras Adiba, who is also Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman, is for the Malaysian government to sign and ratify the Protocol to the CRPD.

Meanwhile, Ras Adiba called on the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) to expedite the process for submitting reports related to the CRPD as soon as possible as Malaysia has not submitted a report to the UN for more than 10 years.

“This matter must be expedited in line with Malaysia being given the trust through its appointment as a member of the Human Rights Council (MHAM) for the term 2022-2024.

“The three main principles of human rights approach, namely dignity, equality and inclusiveness are important and should be implemented because they can reduce the negative perception and discrimination of society towards the disabled,” she said.

According to Ras Adiba, she also discussed with Syed Mohamad Hasrin about access to education, especially UN scholarships for the disabled to ensure that this group does not get left out in getting opportunities to further their education to a higher level.

“The Malaysian representative to the United Nations in New York also gave assurance and support so that issues related to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) will always be given serious attention and focus,” she added. — Bernama