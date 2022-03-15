Penang all set to receive VTL tourists from Singapore starting tomorrow, says state exco

Penang state executive councillor Yeoh Soon Hin speaks to reporters during a media conference at the Tropical Spice Garden in George Town October 11, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 15 — Penang has made thorough preparations to welcome air passengers under the Penang-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) programme, said state Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman, Yeoh Soon Hin.

He said the state was ready to receive these tourists in efforts to boost the tourism sector and economy of both Penang and Singapore.

“The VTL between Penang and Singapore will start tomorrow (March 16) with daily flights involving several airlines including AirAsia and Singapore Airlines. I understand that flight bookings are going well.

“I recently visited the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) to ensure careful planning and implementation of all the necessary measures at the airport to ensure the VTL programme between Penang and Singapore runs smoothly,” he told a press conference, here, today.

“The VTL programme will play an important role before the full operation for international tourism resumes as it will serve as a benchmark for future international tourism activities.

“I hope all parties especially tourists and tourism industry players in the VTL progamme will follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) set to ensure a smooth process as well as to help curb the spread of Covid-19 infection,” he added.

Yeoh said the state government was unable to estimate the number of tourists who would arrive in Penang under the VTL programme as the relevant parties were still receiving flight bookings.

Meanwhile, LTAPP senior manager Mohd Nadzim Hashim, who was also at the press conference, said LTAPP had made thorough preparations to ensure smooth running of the programme including when passengers arrive from Singapore.

“The SOP at LTAPP follows the guidelines set by the Health Ministry and the airport has received the Global Health Tourism accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI) which recognises airports that are suitably managed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If previously there had been two flights between Penang and Singapore, from tomorrow there will be at least four flights for this route and we have made the necessary preparations for the passengers’ needs at LTAPP.

“We have also had the experience of running the VTL programme at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), so we are taking all the necessary measures at LTAPP and providing all the best facilities including Covid-19 screening centres,” he added. — Bernama