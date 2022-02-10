Melaka channels RM420,600 in aid for primary schools

Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali greets staff after clocking in as chief minister at Kompleks Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh November 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Feb 10 — The Melaka government through the Melaka State Education Trust Fund (Tapem) today distributed primary school aid amounting to RM420,600 for 2,103 students in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said of the total, RM96,200 was channelled to 481 students in primary schools under the Alor Gajah Parliament constituency, Jasin (RM86,000 for 430 students), Masjid Tanah (RM70,800 for 354 students), Kota Melaka (RM67,400 for 337 students), Tangga Batu (RM54,600 for 273 students) and Hang Tuah Jaya (RM45,600 for 228 students).

“We have provided an allocation of RM500,000 for primary schooling assistance for 2,500 students in six parliamentary constituents in the state and today, assistance amounting to RM420,600 was distributed to headmasters or representatives of school administrators for 2,103 students from 241 primary schools.

“Each student will get RM200, RM50 up from RM150 previously and this aid is to help with expenses of parents to prepare their children to start the 2022 school session,” he told reporters after the Melaka Government’s Primary School Aid Presentation for the 2022 Academic Session here today.

At the ceremony, he also launched the Chief Minister’s ‘Sentuhan Kasih Programme’ with Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 Candidates, which was also attended by Melaka State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari, State Education and Technology Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin and Tapem general manager Datuk Mustafa Musa. — Bernama