CovidNow: More than 51.4pc of adult population in Malaysia given booster dose as of yesterday

People receive their Covid-19 booster shot at the KL Gateway Mall in Kuala Lumpur January 5, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 ― A total of 12,022,117 adults or 51.4 per cent of the group in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow portal, a total 22,925,383 individuals or 97.9 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 99.1 per cent or 23,202,227 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,788,724 individuals or 88.6 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination, while 2,867,902 individuals or 91.1 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 28,683 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 210 as first dose, 288 as second dose and 28,185 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 63,601,771.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s Github portal, seven deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with Johor and Selangor recording two cases each and one case each in Pahang, Perak and Terengganu. ― Bernama