Minister: Malaysia, S. Korea strengthen bilateral cooperation in energy sector

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Malaysia is committed to implementing an energy transition towards a low carbon electricity supply industry, in line with the country’s aspiration to achieve clean greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

The matter was stated by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan in his keynote address at the 10th Malaysia-South Korea Energy Cooperation Workshop today.

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA), in a statement said the workshop provided a platform to share knowledge and experiences on the efforts of the two countries in energy transition.

The statement informed that Takiyuddin in his speech also invited South Korean companies based in Malaysia to seize the opportunity to subscribe to the Green Energy Tariff (GET) in order to fulfil the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) commitment.

It said that during the workshop, Takiyuddin and South Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Lee Chi Beom also witnessed the signing of an agreement between Confreth Sdn Bhd and the Korean Consortium on the energy efficient building technology development project. — Bernama