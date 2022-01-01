Higher Education Ministry to assist UUM student involved in accident in the Caribbean

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad addresses members of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) will ensure that Nur Nabilah Mohd Azahar who was involved in an accident while undergoing industrial training at the Dive Division Curacao, in the Caribbean recently gets all the assistance needed.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, in a statement today said it included efforts to bring home the UUM student and help handle her insurance claim.

“However, as an immediate measure, UUM will pay the deposit for Nur Nabilah’s treatment charges before a full insurance claim is made.

“The MOHE has also instructed UUM to coordinate the process of bringing home the student with the Malaysian Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, depending on her health condition and after getting permission from the hospital in Curacao,” she said.

Nur Nabilah, 25, a student at the UUM’s School of Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management (STHEM), was reported to have been involved in an accident on Dec 28 last year, resulting in her right leg being amputated.

The student is on a four-month industrial training in the country from September 13, 2021 to January 13 this year.

Noraini also expressed sadness over the tragedy that befell the UUM student. — Bernama