MetMalaysia issues continuous rain warning for Sabah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a yellow alert of continuous rain forecast for the states of Sabah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor following the current monsoon surge which is expected to continue until January 3 next year.

In the latest statement today, it said the continuous rain is expected to occur over Tawau, Sandakan and Kudat in Sabah starting today until January 2.

Continuous rain is also expected to occur all over Terengganu and several areas in Kelantan namely Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai from December 30 until January 1, 2022.

In Pahang, among the areas to experience continuous rain are Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin; while in Johor, the district of Mersing.

According to MetMalaysia, the monsoon surge is expected to bring continuous rain and strong winds that can cause floods in low-lying areas. — Bernama