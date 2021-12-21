Stagnant floodwaters to be pumped out of Taman Sri Muda once embankment drilled through, says minister

Search and rescue personnel and stranded road users are pictured in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam December 20, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

CYBERJAYA, Dec 21 — The Drainage Irrigation Department (DID) will address the problem of stagnant water in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, in the current flood by drilling through the embankment and pumping out the water as soon as possible.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions), Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad said 21 pumps would be used to drain the stagnant water into the Klang river.

“The exact locations for the drilling of the embankment would be decided by the Environment and Water Ministry.

“Works on the drilling have to be carried out soon as it would take two weeks to subside if it left on its own,” he said in a media conference here yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid and National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim.

In the Taman Sri Muda flood incident, about 2,000 residents were still trapped as they declined to move from the area.

“We will continue to assist them as they refused to be evacuated by providing assistance and basic necessities,” he said. — Bernama