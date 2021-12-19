CovidNow: 97.4pc of adult population fully vaccinated

A health worker prepares the Covid-19 vaccination at the vaccination centre (PPV) in Kuala Lumpur Convention Center August 8, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — A total of 22,811,773 individuals or 97.4 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have completed their COVID-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, a total of 23,118,828 individuals or 98.7 per cent of Malaysia’s adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adolescent population, comprising those aged between 12 and 17, 86.9 per cent or 2,734,262 individuals have completed the vaccination, while 2,832,995 individuals or 90 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 71,650 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, involving 1,230 first dose, 1,932 second dose and 68,488 as booster doses.

This brings the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday to 55,803,470, including 4,500,495 booster doses. — Bernama