Water supply in Selangor to be fully restored today

A drop of water is seen dropping from a tap in Shah Alam March 30, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Water supply to 463 affected areas in Selangor is expected to be fully restored by 11.30pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri in a statement said that water supply in the affected areas covering Putrajaya, Hulu Langat District, Sepang District and Kuala Langat District has reached 100 per cent while Petaling district is at 93.6 per cent.

“The recovery period differs from one area to another based on location and distance of the consumers’ premises. Alternative water supply assistance will continue to be mobilised to affected consumers and critical premises during the unscheduled water supply disruption.

“We would like to advise consumers who have received water supply to let the taps run until the water is clear before using it for daily consumption,” she added.

The water supply disruption followed the shutdown of Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (WTP) due to an odour pollution incident in Sungai Semenyih yesterday. — Bernama