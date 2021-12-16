Shariah judge says 70pc of divorces in N. Sembilan due to failure of men to provide sustenance to wife

Negri Sembilan’s chief shariah judge Datuk Abas Nordin said this could be due to the financial factor or the low salary received, besides marital squabbles, resulting in the men failing to provide maintenance for their wife and children. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA PILAH, Dec 16 — Seventy per cent of the 2,600 divorce cases recorded in Negri Sembilan since 2016 have been due to the failure or negligence in providing sustenance for the wife.

The state’s chief shariah judge, Datuk Abas Nordin said this could be due to the financial factor or the low salary received, besides marital squabbles, resulting in the men failing to provide maintenance for their wife and children.

“A husband indeed needs to maintain his family despite losing his job or made to go on unpaid leave by finding other sources of income, for example, an out-of-work engineer selling fish to earn an income.

“Not all marriages are successful, some are full of turmoil which end in divorce. However, this trend needs to be curbed by resolving marital problems amicably towards creating a harmonious society and a prosperous and peaceful country.”

He said this to reporters after attending the Shariah Law Literacy Carnival 2021 forum, with the Undang Luak Johol (territorial chieftain), Datuk Johan Pahlawan Lela Perkasa Setiawan, Datuk Muhammed Abdullah also present.

Abas said the event was aimed at providing information and creating public awareness of the shariah law provisions, especially on the importance and responsibility of providing maintenance.

He said it would also help women understand shariah law better so as to use it in resolving their marital problems.

On another development, Abas said the Negri Sembilan Syariah Justice Department (JKSNS) planned to establish the Main Court and Special Hadhanah (Custody) and Child Maintenance Court in the state as to raise the Syariah Court hierarchy towards solving the custody and maintenance cases. — Bernama