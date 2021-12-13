Sarawak polls: Dr Sim confident GPS will form state govt come polling day

Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian (3rd right), Sih Hua Tong (4th right) and his election campaign team shouting their rallying cry at SUPP Batu Lintang branch December 13, 2021. — Roystein Emmor/Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Dec 13 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian is confident the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition will form the state government come polling day on December 18.

“If anyone else (is) telling you they will form the government if they are elected, that is a lie unless they join GPS. Everyone has acknowledged that and you can even ask Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) or Democratic Action Party (DAP) whether GPS will form the government or not,” said Dr Sim.

He hopes voters will support Chinese candidates from SUPP to serve in the state government and ignore the promises made by DAP or PSB in this election campaign as it is unlikely the latter parties will win the majority to form the government.

He said this at a press conference for the launching of SUPP’s Batu Lintang candidate Sih Hua Tong’s election manifesto at the SUPP Batu Lintang branch today.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim appealed to voters in Batu Lintang to offer Sih a chance to serve as he had been dutifully serving the constituency for over a decade.

He added the transformation that happened in Batu Kawah under his stewardship as assemblyman can also be brought to Batu Lintang.

“If you want to support Dr Sim, a vote for Sih Hua Tong is also a vote for me,” said Dr Sim. — Borneo Post