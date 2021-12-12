Sabah exco: Ravo will be continued if there is need to increase Covid-19 vaccination rate in state

A medical worker receives his Covid-19 jab at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SANDAKAN, Dec 12 — The Rapid Assessment and Vaccination Operation (Ravo), which ended last November 30, will be continue if there is a need to increase the Covid-19 vaccination rate in the six districts in Sabah that still record low vaccination rate.

State Community Development and People’s Welfare Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said Ravo, implemented by the Sabah State Health Department (JKNS), was launched last October and targeted Kinabatangan, Kunak, Tawau, Tongod, Sandakan and Nabawan, as the districts recorded a vaccination rate of below 70 per cent.

“However, through this Ravo effort, over 90 per cent of the adult population had been vaccinated. So, we will carry out Ravo again if the need arises,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending the appreciation ceremony for the Rukun Tetangga Community (KRT) and Community Vaccine Mobilisation (Movak) volunteers involved with the Sandakan-level Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme here today. — Bernama