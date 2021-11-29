Transport minister says RTS Link Grantor Agreement major step in landmark project’s progress

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong at the launch of the land Vaccinated Travel Lane at Woodlands Checkpoint, November 29, 2021. Also present was Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 — Transport cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia was further enhanced over the past week amid the Covid-19 pandemic following the conclusion of the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Grantor Agreement on November 24.

The agreement stipulates the responsibilities of the grantors in carrying out their roles and obligations with respect to matters related to the concession agreement which was concluded on July 30, 2020 when the RTS Link Project was successfully resumed.

The grantors are the Land Transport Authority of Singapore and Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport (MOT) — the two concession authorities for both governments.

Apart from that, travel between the two countries has also been given a boost with the launch of the air and land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong at the Woodlands checkpoint this morning.

“We very much welcome and applaud these latest milestones in our shared efforts to rejuvenate our economic linkages and reconnect our peoples following the pandemic’s impact,” said Malaysia’s Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong in a joint statement issued here today.

Wee said the journey to realise the RTS Link continues with the Grantor Agreement as a major step in the landmark project’s progress.

“We are also pleased with the start of the VTL for land and air travel between Malaysia and Singapore to revitalise our longstanding cultural and economic partnerships across the Causeway,” he added.

Wee said the MOT will continue to work with its Singapore counterpart to continue the momentum to improve transport linkages and cooperation.

The RTS Link is a cross-border rail service between the Singapore station at Woodlands North and the Malaysian station at Bukit Chagar in Johor Baru.

With a large capacity of up to 10,000 passengers per hour per direction and a journey time of about five minutes between the two stations, the RTS Link will provide a fast and convenient way to travel between Singapore and Johor Baru, when it begins passenger service by the end of 2026.

Singapore’s Minister for Transport S Iswaran said the progress made on the RTS Link project and the resumption of air and land travel between the two countries are key to restoring ties and reviving the economies of both countries.

“I look forward to working closely with the Malaysian government and my counterpart Wee to further strengthen transport cooperation and bilateral ties between Singapore and Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama