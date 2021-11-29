PM Ismail Sabri arrives for first official visit to Singapore (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves at reporters as he departs for the launch of the Malaysia-Singapore vaccinated travel lane at Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore November 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrived here today for his first official visit, in conjunction with the commencement of air and land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Singapore.

He was greeted by his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong upon arrival at the Woodlands Checkpoint at 10.45 am before the two leaders officiated the land VTL.

The prime minister was accompanied by Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Ismail Sabri is making the visit at the invitation of Lee.

The official welcoming ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Istana in the afternoon.

This is Ismail Sabri's second visit to a neighbouring country since being sworn in as the country's ninth Prime Minister on Aug 21, 2021.

He went to Indonesia for a three-day official visit from Nov 9. — Bernama



