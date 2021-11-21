Johor MB congratulates Melaka BN over state election win

At the Melaka state election yesterday, BN achieved a landslide victory with a two-thirds majority to form the new state government. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 21 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad today congratulated the Melaka Barisan Nasional (BN) for its landslide victory in the state election yesterday and forming a new state government.

“Congratulations Melaka BN for winning the Melaka state election,” he said when he stood up to respond to questions on the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) during the question and answer session at the start of the second day meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Johor State Legislative Assembly today.

The coalition of Umno, MCA and MIC captured 21 of the 28 seats contested, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) won five seats and Perikatan Nasional (PN) took two seats.

Penawar Assemblywoman Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, in her speech when debating the state budget, also congratulated Melaka BN for the victory.

“Thank you also to the Johor BN machinery which also helped in the (Melaka state election) campaign and contributed to the win,” she said. — Bernama