DAP’s Kit Siang asks if BN’s Melaka election win signals Najib’s comeback as next PM?

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today questioned whether Barisan Nasional’s (BN) win in Melaka state polls yesterday will be the stepping stone for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to be the 10th prime minister of Malaysia.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said that Najib was instrumental for BN during the state election causing such questions to arise.

“Najib thanked the Melaka voters for supporting him and Umno and he described the satisfaction of BN’s state election’s big win yesterday with a good night’s sleep.

“It is unfortunate that Najib’s RM100 million housing issue came too late in the campaign to fully impact the outcome of the Melaka general election,” he said in a statement today.

Lim also said BN’s landslide victory in Melaka was on seat merit instead of every singular vote casted in which the coalition won 38.39 per cent or 122,741 votes cast, while Pakatan Harapan won 35.65 per cent or 113,968 votes. Perikatan Nasional secured 24.47 per cent or 78,220 votes of the total votes cast.

The Melaka state poll closed its curtain yesterday after BN won two thirds of the majority.

Barisan Nasional won 21 seats while its rival Pakatan Harapan (PH) only managed to secure five seats, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) won two seats.