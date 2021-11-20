Malay Mail

Official: BN takes Melaka as EC confirms 17 seats in its favour

Saturday, 20 Nov 2021 10:04 PM MYT

BY RADZI RAZAK

The Barisan Nasional logo is pictured on an LED screen at Dewan Seri Chendana, Ayer Keroh November 20, 2021.― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri
The Barisan Nasional logo is pictured on an LED screen at Dewan Seri Chendana, Ayer Keroh November 20, 2021.― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Nov 20 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) officially won the Melaka state election at 9.55pm today, winning 17 out of 28 in the state legislative assembly.

The Election Commission (EC) has so far confirmed BN’s victory in 17 seats, followed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) with four, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) just two after the official result of 23 out of 28 seats were announced.

Where BN won:

  • Taboh Naning
  • Ayer Limau
  • Tanjung Bidara
  • Lendu
  • Rembia
  • Durian Tunggal
  • Lendu
  • Duyong
  • Asahan
  • Sungai Rambai
  • Kuala Linggi
  • Kelebang
  • Gadek
  • Machap Jaya
  • Pantai Kundor
  • Rim

Where PN won:

  • Sungai Udang
  • Bemban

Where PH won:

  • Bukit Katil
  • Ayer Keroh
  • Kota Laksamana
  • Bandar Hilir

MORE TO COME

