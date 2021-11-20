Official: BN takes Melaka as EC confirms 17 seats in its favour

MELAKA, Nov 20 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) officially won the Melaka state election at 9.55pm today, winning 17 out of 28 in the state legislative assembly.
The Election Commission (EC) has so far confirmed BN’s victory in 17 seats, followed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) with four, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) just two after the official result of 23 out of 28 seats were announced.
Where BN won:
- Taboh Naning
- Ayer Limau
- Tanjung Bidara
- Lendu
- Rembia
- Durian Tunggal
- Duyong
- Asahan
- Sungai Rambai
- Kuala Linggi
- Kelebang
- Gadek
- Machap Jaya
- Pantai Kundor
- Rim
Where PN won:
- Sungai Udang
- Bemban
Where PH won:
- Bukit Katil
- Ayer Keroh
- Kota Laksamana
- Bandar Hilir
