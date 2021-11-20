Official: BN takes Melaka as EC confirms 17 seats in its favour

The Barisan Nasional logo is pictured on an LED screen at Dewan Seri Chendana, Ayer Keroh November 20, 2021.― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Nov 20 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) officially won the Melaka state election at 9.55pm today, winning 17 out of 28 in the state legislative assembly.

The Election Commission (EC) has so far confirmed BN’s victory in 17 seats, followed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) with four, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) just two after the official result of 23 out of 28 seats were announced.

Where BN won:

Taboh Naning

Ayer Limau

Tanjung Bidara

Lendu

Rembia

Durian Tunggal

Duyong

Asahan

Sungai Rambai

Kuala Linggi

Kelebang

Gadek

Machap Jaya

Pantai Kundor

Rim

Where PN won:

Sungai Udang

Bemban

Where PH won:

Bukit Katil

Ayer Keroh

Kota Laksamana

Bandar Hilir

