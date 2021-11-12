Annuar Musa reminds local artistes to get vaccinated to resume work

Tan Sri Annuar Musa delivers a speech during a Finas event at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur November 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has issued a ‘gentle reminder’ to artistes who have yet to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to do so to enable them to resume their work.

He said getting vaccinated was part of an effort to protect themselves from Covid-19 and reduce transmission of the virus to others.

“We have to live with Covid-19 and do not let the virus stop us from filming or taking part in stage or singing shows.

“We are now able to get back to our normal lives due to the government’s efforts, but if we refuse (to take the Covid-19 vaccine), we will have to bear the risk,” he said.

He said this when officiating the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation’s (Finas) Malaysian Family Contribution Presentation Ceremony, here yesterday.

Earlier, Annuar presented donations to 45 veteran artistes through the programme.

Present were Finas chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid, its chief executive officer Prof Dr Md Nasir Ibrahim and Communications and Multimedia Ministry deputy secretary-general (Strategic Communications and Creative Industry) Mastura Ahmad Mustafa. — Bernama