Tabung Haji pays RM2.1m in business tithe to Sabah Islamic Religious Council

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 11 — The Pilgrims Fund Board (TH) today presented its business tithe totalling RM2,104,543.47 for the financial year of 2020 to the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS).

TH Region Director for Sabah and Sarawak Nurlaila Said presented the tithe payment to MUIS deputy chairman Malai Ali Malai Ahmad in a simple ceremony witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor at Menara Kinabalu here.

Also present were State Minister with Special Functions Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif and State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

In a statement, Nurlaila said the TH tithe payment for Sabah for 2020 had seen an increase compared to RM1,774,247.05 paid in 2019.

“Each year, TH pays its tithe, which is part of its obligation as a caring Islamic organisation, to empower Islamic finance and socio-economic development of the ummah for the benefit of asnaf (tithe recipients) in the state,” she said. — Bernama