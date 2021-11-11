Nanta, Khalid Samad trade barbs over chicken prices in Parliament

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi addresses members of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — A member of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Cabinet and a former Pakatan Harapan (PH) minister had a barbed exchange in the Dewan Rakyat this morning despite a promised truce between the government and the Opposition coalition.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi was accused of using his current position to find fault with the past PH administration.

The brief exchange took place when Nanta was responding to PKR’s Tangga Batu MP Rusnah Aluai who asked if the ministry had set a timeframe to resolve the high prices of raw chicken, a controlled item.

Nanta was explaining that there were exterior factors beyond the government’s control on the issue of chicken prices such as chicken feed imported from overseas where said exporters were too exposed to factors beyond their control such as weather and economic stability when Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad cut in.

The Amanah MP, who was formerly the Federal Territories minister, accused Nanta of giving “excuses”.

“Previously, during PH [rule] these people were making the most noise, now they are giving so many excuses,” Khalid said.

Nanta said he would cut short his reply if the Opposition was not willing to listen to his explanation.

“Okay, if you don’t want to listen, I’ll stop here then. This is an explanation. Why ask if you don’t want an explanation?” the minister said.

“We in the Opposition are responsible so we do not take advantage. Unlike you, when you were all in the Opposition then were taking advantage of every issue to ‘whack’ the [PH] government,” Khalid shot back.

“This is my job to provide an explanation. Just now YB Tangga Batu asked and I am giving an explanation. What is wrong?” Nanta asked.

“If you’re not satisfied with the explanation, it’s alright. If that’s the case, I’ll stop here then,” he added, and sat down.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hadnon stepped in and ordered the duo to stop their quarrel and continue with Ministerial Question Time.