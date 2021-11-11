Malaysia adds another 59 deaths from Covid-19, bringing total to 29,486

Forensics personnel prepare to transport the body of a recently deceased Covid-19 patient to a burial site from the Penang General Hospital August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Another 59 people have died due to complications arising from Covid-19 as of midnight, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Sarawak continued to top the list for deaths per million people at 44, followed by Kelantan (33), Terengganu (29), Perlis (20) and Perak (19).

Deaths in Kuala Lumpur (12) and Selangor (nine) were among the lowest, barring Labuan and Putrajaya, which recorded zero deaths.

Ten people died before reaching the hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

Around 56.4 per cent of the total fatalities today were fully vaccinated, 38.4 per cent unvaccinated and 5.2 per cent partially vaccinated.

As for age groups, 77.7 per cent were above 60, 21.9 per cent were aged between 18 and 59 while 0.2 per cent were aged below 11.

Of the total deaths, 87.1 per cent were Malaysians, with 57.8 per cent comprising males.

New infections

MoH also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 6,243 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 1,597 cases.

This was followed by Kelantan (806), Sabah (573), Johor (485), Sarawak (480), Kedah (438), Pahang (367), Kuala Lumpur (323), Penang (318), Terengganu (273), Perak (200), Negri Sembilan (199), and Melaka (125).

The remainder had cases in the double digits or fewer: Perlis (33), Putrajaya (19) and Labuan with seven.

There are currently 62,690 active cases, while the total number of infected in Malaysia stands at 2,522,498.