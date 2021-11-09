Police deny Johor kid abducted, say incident faked to escape scolding from parents

Fearing a scolding from his parents, Raub said the child claimed that he had been abducted. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Nov 9 — Police today denied claims of an abduction involving an 11-year-old boy in a residential neighbourhood in Permas Jaya here last Saturday.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the police received a report claiming that the boy was abducted from the mother of the child on the same day, after one of her twin sons went missing.

He said initial investigations found that her two 11-year-old sons had gone to a grocery store near the house to buy groceries at about 3pm.

“One of the complainant's children had entered the store, while another was waiting outside the grocery store.

“When the first child had finished buying the goods, he found that his twin brother who was supposed to wait outside the shop was missing.

“The boy immediately went home to tell his mother about the loss of his twin brother where the mother then acted to search for her child around the residential area, but failed to locate him and later lodged a police report,” said Raub in a statement issued here.

Raub said after two hours of being reported missing, at about 5pm, the complainant's son informed that his twin brother had been found safely by the public.

He added that further investigation by police found that the child was found about two kilometres from the scene of his disappearance.

“When he was found again, the child told his parents that he had been taken by an unknown man wearing a ninja mask to a house, but managed to fight his abductor and escaped.

“However, as a result of questioning by the Permas Jaya police station chief together with the investigating officer, the child told the true incident that he was playing with another boy until he lost his slippers,” he said.

Fearing a scolding from his parents, Raub said the child claimed that he had been abducted and taken away.

He said the case had no criminal element and was classified as under no further action.

“At the same time, police have denied that the reported abduction incident took place,” said Raub.