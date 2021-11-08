Transport minister: Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane capable of reviving badly affected air travel industry

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the Transport Ministry welcomed the launch of the VTL, adding that flights to other Asean countries were being discussed. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The establishment of a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Singapore Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) starting November 29 is capable of reviving the local air travel industry that has been badly affected by Covid-19, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said.

The announcement of the VTL today is welcome news for Malaysians, especially for those involved in the air travel industry, including cabin crews and airport employees.

“Hopefully the standard operating procedure (SOP), including mandatory quarantines and home quarantines, can be relaxed as there has been great progress made by both countries in terms of managing the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccinations efforts,” he posted on Facebook today.

The Transport Ministry welcomed the launch of the VTL, he said, adding that flights to other Asean countries were being discussed.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong announced that Malaysia and Singapore would launch a VTL between Changi Airport and KLIA starting November 29 in a joint statement today.

The joint statement was issued following a telephone call between both leaders today.

Under the VTL, tourists who have completed their vaccinations can travel between Malaysia and Singapore without undergoing quarantine or complying with a stay home notice (SHN) if they passed a Covid-19 test.

Both leaders expressed their hopes that travel across land links between both countries would be restored in the near future. — Bernama