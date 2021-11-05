Nagaenthran’s case: Malaysia requests discretion of Singapore authorities to grant clemency, says foreign minister

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks at the Outstanding Service Awards 2020 at Wisma Putra, November 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 — Malaysia has requested for the discretion of the authorities in Singapore to grant Presidential Clemency to Malaysian detainee Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, who is sentenced to death in the island republic.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia respects Singapore’s legal process and is still awaiting the decision of the country’s authorities.

“In this case I have to repeat, we can apply, through our means, (by) sending a letter, but we cannot interfere in terms of the affairs and legal processes in Singapore,” he told reporters at the Outstanding Service Awards 2020 and “Jasamu Dikenang” at Wisma Putra, here today.

Asked about the letter he sent to Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan regarding the case, Saifuddin said he has not received a reply so far.

Nagaenthran was arrested by Singaporean authorities on April 22, 2009, for smuggling 42.72 grammes of diamorphine and was sentenced to death by the High Court of Singapore on November 22, 2010.

The appeal process through the court has already been made by the lawyer of Nagaenthran’s family lawyer up to the final stage, which is through the application for Presidential Clemency.

However, the application was rejected on June 1, 2020. Saifuddin, in a statement on Wednesday, said the Foreign Ministry through the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore continues to monitor the progress of the case and is providing appropriate consular assistance to Nagaenthran and his family. — Bernama