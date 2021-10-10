Johor cops to seek assistance from Singapore over threats against MCA member

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks during the press conference at the police headquarters in Johor Baru August 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Oct 10 — The Johor Police will seek the assistance of its Singapore counterpart to investigate the threats made against National MCA Public Services and Complaints Bureau deputy chief Chua Jian Boon recently.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said this was because the telephone number and bank account used in the case were from the republic.

“Many have questioned why it takes so long to solve the case but this is not a straightforward case.

“We need to know their modus operandi because they were so organised and detailed such as wearing face masks and using a fake car number plate. This has made it difficult for us to investigate,” he told a press conference here today.

Ayob Khan said police have recorded statements from three witnesses, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

On October 7, Chua’s house in Kulai and his two cars were splashed with red paint while the culprits also left a threatening note outside his house.

It is believed that the threat was made due to Chua’s involvement in helping a victim who was being hounded by a debt collection company.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Ayob Khan said police raided two unlicensed entertainment centres in Taman Mount Austin and Taman Cahaya Kota Puteri, Masai last night for operating under Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan.

In the raid at Taman Mount Austin, 23 individuals including a local man who is believed to be the caretaker of the premises were slapped with compounds totalling RM135,000.

In another raid in Taman Cahaya Kota Puteri, the police issued compounds totalling RM485,000 to 96 individuals including a local woman who is the caretaker of the premises.

“In the second raid, we also detained five individuals, namely the caretaker of the premises, three foreign women who have no valid travel documents and a local man with previous drugs records for further action,” he said, adding that all the individuals in both raids aged between 16 and 63.

The case is being investigated under Section 6(2) of the Johor State Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 4/98, Section 269 of the Penal Code and Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama