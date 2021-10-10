Interstate travel: Malaysians thrilled, hotel operators anticipate surge in bookings

A family watches the live telecast of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri October 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The announcement on the lifting of the interstate travel restrictions from tomorrow was the happiest news for the Malaysian Family after the long wait to meet their loved ones in their hometowns and go for a family holiday.

Overall, Malaysians reacted positively to the good news announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

A private secondary school teacher in Kuala Lumpur, Mohammad Fakkrudin, 24, said he was thankful now that he has the opportunity to be together again with his family members in the village after being apart for such a long time.

“I just can’t wait to go home in Kedah as I have been missing and longing to meet my parents. The time has finally come because we have achieved the vaccination target but we must not let our guard down now that the restrictions have eased. The standard operating procedures (SOP) should remain a priority,” he told Bernama today.

In Selangor, private sector employee NurHabibah Abdul Halim, 26, who lives in Setia Alam, Shah Alam said, she was relieved and excited as she had not visited her hometown for almost 10 months, adding that all her family members had been fully vaccinated since August.

“I am thrilled and nervous at the same time. I miss my parents and siblings dearly because we could only stay in touch through video calls. Anyway I shouldn’t be afraid as all of us have been vaccinated, she said.

Another private sector worker, Norazwani Abdul Razak, 26, said she had been waiting for the long-awaited news as the last time she was back at her hometown in Machang, Kelantan was last April.

“My parents are definitely the first people I want to be with. For the first time this year I had to celebrate Hari Raya away from them, she said.

Meanwhile, Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman advised the public to remain disciplined by adhering to the SOPs to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

State Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Hafisham Mohd Noor also advised those who wish to return to their hometowns to ensure that their homes were secured and safe before their departure. — Bernama