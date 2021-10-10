Deputy minister: Govt will protect welfare of those orphaned due to Covid

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff addresses members of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA KRAI, Oct 10 — The government has identified a total of 4,696 children who have been orphaned due to Covid-19 as of September, said Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff.

She said her ministry had taken the initiative and necessary measures to ensure their welfare, and that they are not left behind in terms of their education.

She said the ministry was also giving an opportunity to the next-of-kin of the orphans to take care of them.

“However, if no one comes forward to take care of them, the ministry has 36 children’s institutions, of which we have reserved seven for orphans who have lost their parents and do not have any kin,” she told reporters during a programme to monitor the delivery of welfare services in Dabong here, today. — Bernama