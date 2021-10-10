DAP Penang ready to help defend PKR seats in coming GE15

Penang DAP publicity secretary and Bukit Mertajam DAP chairman Steven Sim. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — DAP has pledged to stand by PKR to defend all Pakatan Harapan (PH) seats including the Permatang Pauh constituency in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

Penang DAP publicity secretary and Bukit Mertajam DAP chairman Steven Sim said

this following indication in news reports pointing to Seberang Jaya assemblyman Afif Bahardin’s interest in contesting the Permatang Pauh seat.

“I am referring to media reports on the plans of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) candidates contesting for the Permatang Pauh seat.

“As the Bukit Mertajam DAP chairman who is the ‘neighbour’ of the Permatang Pauh Parliamentary constituency, I will give my full support to PKR to defend the seat that is a symbol of the reform struggle of Malaysians,” Sim said in a statement today.

Sim added that the party will continue to work hard to defend and fulfil the mandate of Penangites who want a developed, benevolent and green state through the vision of Penang 2030.

“We reject the parties that betrayed the mandate of the people in the Sheraton Move, thus causing the country to plunge into continuing political instability as well as failing to manage the Covid-19 pandemic well,” he said.