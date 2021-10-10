Agriculture minister: Over 2,700 fishermen set to benefit from ice factory to be built in Beluran by Fisheries Development Authority

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee addresses reporters during the soft launch of the Malaysian Agriculture and Horticulture Agrotourism Show in Serdang August 26,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BELURAN, 10 Okt — The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) will build an ice factory in Beluran that is set to benefit 2,783 fishermen in the district, said Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

He said the ice factory, to be built on a 0.5-hectare site in Kampung Keramat, near here, will provide storage and marketing facilities to the fishermen.

“The LKIM has allocated RM300,000 for the construction of the ice factory for the benefit of most of the coastal fishermen in Beluran.

“The LKIM is dealing with the Beluran District Office and the District Land and Survey Office to purchase the site,” he told reporters after surveying the houses and meeting the residents of the Fishermen’s Special Housing Project (PKPN) at Kampung Kolapis, near here, today.

Ronald, who is the Beluran Member of Parliament said the PKPN participants’ houses were part of the 200 residences being repaired by LKIM.

According to him, the ministry, through the LKIM, had allocated RM6.43 million this year to repair and construct new houses for fishermen nationwide under the PKPN.

At the event, he also handed over food baskets to 100 members of the Beluran Fishermen Association who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama