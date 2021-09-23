Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination at four Penang PPVs only for some students for now, says CM

Parents accompany their children to receive their Covid-19 jab at the SPICE Convention Centre in Bayan Baru September 22, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 23 — Only tertiary students and unenrolled teenagers can walk in to get their Covid-19 vaccination at four Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) in Penang, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang lawmaker said these groups of teenagers may walk in after 2pm daily at the designated PPVs to be vaccinated.

The four designated PPVs are the SPICE Convention Centre, Tapak Ekspo Seberang Jaya, Dewan Perda Convention Centre and Dewan Serbaguna Sungai Bakap.

As for students aged 16 and 17, Chow said a total 3,500 students from nine schools in the state have been given their appointments to be vaccinated at six PPVs today.

“According to the state education department, there are a total of 37,000 students recorded in this age range,” he said.

However, according to the state health department records, Chow said there are a total 43,000 teenagers, both students and non-students, aged between 16 and 17 years old.

There are also a total of 93,000 children aged between 12 and 15 years’ old in the state.

Chow said a total of 780 students (16 and 17-years-old) with permanent addresses in Penang but studying in boarding schools outside the state have received their vaccination yesterday.

“The whole process went on smoothly as the appointments were given through the MySejahtera app,” he said.

As for the rest of the students without comorbidities, Chow said they will be given their appointment dates through the MySejahtera app.

Meanwhile, teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 with comorbidities will also be receiving their appointments through the MySejahtera app at the nearest hospital to their home address.