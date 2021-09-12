Dr Noor Hisham: All agencies need to report their activities to Langkawi Task Force to ensure success of tourism bubble project

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaking at a special media conference in Putrajaya, July 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — All government and private sector agencies, statutory bodies and associations in Langkawi given the role and responsibility of ensuring success of the pioneer tourism bubble project on the resort island have to report their activities to the Langkawi Task Force.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Langkawi district officer Saiful Anwar Azmi had agreed to head the Langkawi Task Force in implementing the project.

“Several performance indicators for health have been proposed and will be fine-tuned at the committee level,” he said in his posting on his social media platforms today.

He added that among the matters to be fine-tuned were the threshold value of the Covid-19 new daily cases, the public health capacity and new clusters linked to the new tourism bubble activities, besides the bed capacity at the wards and intensive care unit of Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi.

This morning, Dr Noor Hisham and a delegation from the Health Ministry attended the Langkawi Tourism Bubble Coordination Meeting arranged by the Langkawi Development Authority in conjunction with the government’s announcement on the resort island being the selected destination for the domestic tourism bubble project beginning September 16.

The virtual meeting was attended by representatives of agencies such as the Langkawi District Office, Langkawi Municipal Council, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, National Security Council, Royal Malaysia Police, Royal Malaysian Navy, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Marine Department, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) , Royal Malaysian Customs Department and Immigration Department.

Also represented were Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Information Department, Langkawi District Religious Office, Tourism Malaysia and Langkawi Tourism Academy.

“Among the matters discussed were the standard operating procedure of the Langkawi tourism bubble programme, role of the agencies involved and enforcement of the standard operating procedure (SOP),” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He also urged would-be visitors to Langkawi Island to complete their vaccination, comply with the SOP and practise the new norms. — Bernama