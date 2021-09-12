Annuar: Communications Ministry aims to be reliable information provider that connects govt with the people

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said easing of restriction was necessary for the industry as the creative sector was among those most affected when all activities were ceased during the MCO last year. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa today gave the assurance that the ministry will be the voice of the government and the one that understands the pulse of the people.

For that purpose, Annuar said he would transform the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) into a ministry that not only disseminates accurate and reliable information but also responsive and proactive to the needs of the people.

With all the information and multimedia channels available today, no one will be left behind and forgotten, he said.

“KKMM will not only be the voice of the government but feel the pulse of every citizen, in line with the concept of the Malaysian Family which will connect Putrajaya to the people in every corner of the country, even in the most remote villages.

“I also want KKMM to be a proactive ministry and ensure that every citizen, no matter where they are, has quality access and connectivity,” he said in statement. Annuar said since taking the oath of office on Aug 30, he had taken the approach of familiarising the role of each department and agency under the ministry, in line with his objective to elevate KKMM to a new and dynamic platform.

This includes visiting the Malaysian Broadcasting Department (RTM), Malaysian Information Department (JaPen), Tun Abdul Razak Institute of Broadcasting and Information (IPPTAR), Personal Data Protection Department (JPDP), Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), National Film Development Corporation (FINAS), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), MyNIC, CyberSecurity Malaysia and MyCreative Ventures.

“For the past two weeks, every day I have visited, met, listened to briefings and held engagement sessions with the top management and staff of all departments and agencies under KKMM, from the smallest units to the largest ones such as RTM and JaPen,” he said.

Annuar said he would ensure that the government would practice the concept of responsible media freedom and it was important for KKMM to reinvent, rejuvenate and be more creative in becoming a credible and efficient channel.

“I hope all KKMM staff are ready to work and be the voice of responsive government, in line with the people’s aspirations to build the Malaysian Family together,” he said. — Bernama