Sabah govt: All public transport personnel, passengers must be fully vaccinated starting Sept 16

A Malaysian Armed Forces personnel conducts a routine check on bus passengers at a roadblock in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 11 — The Sabah government today updated the standard operating procedures (SOP) of Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan for individuals who have completed the Covid-19 vaccination involving the transportation, recreational and creative industry sectors.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun said all drivers and public transport personnel such as stage buses and school buses, taxi and e-hailing must be fully vaccinated effective Sept 16.

“All passengers too must be fully vaccinated and display low Covid-19 risk status on the MySejahtera application.

“Stage and school buses are allowed with 50 per cent passengers while taxis and e-hailing are allowed a maximum two passengers including the driver.

“All public transportation services involving the same district are from 5am to 10pm with physical distancing in the vehicles and wearing of face masks,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said driving schools were allowed to operate via appointments with driving tests allowed from September 17.

“All workers, teaching manpower and test candidates must already be fully vaccinated while the handling companies are only allowed to operate with a workers’ capacity of 80 per cent,” he said.

Masidi said those who were fully vaccinated were also allowed to conduct water recreational activities such as swimming, kayaking, scuba diving, snorkelling, sea walking, jet skiing and others individually on the condition that they observed physical distancing.

He said broadcasting via recordings or direct telecasts in the form of information delivery and entertainment were allowed in the presence of fully vaccinated audience with the audience capacity at 30 per cent of the studio space of agencies and broadcasting companies only.

He said creative industry filming inside and outside the studio, busking outside or inside premises and also performances at hotel lounges were allowed for those who had full vaccinations.

“As of Sept 9, a total of 49.5 per cent of the adult population in Sabah have completed their Covid-19 vaccination and 65.8 per cent more have obtained one dose of the vaccine,” he said.

Masidi said Sabah today recorded 2,246 positive Covid-19 cases bringing the cumulative number to 169,983 cases, adding that another 3,059 recovered cases were reported today. — Bernama