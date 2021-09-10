Malaysia Day celebrations in Sabah to be held under strict SOPs, says ministry sec-gen

A man waks past a Malaysia Prihatin wall decoration in Kuala Lumpur August 25, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Preparations for the Malaysia Day 2021 celebrations scheduled to be held in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on September 16 has now reached 85 per cent, according to Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

He said the celebrations would be held under strict standard operating procedures (SOP) as advised by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The celebrations this time around will be the same as the last year’s celebration where it did not involve physical spectators as physical presence is only limited to 63 people including the Prime Minister and the Sabah Governor,” he said when interviewed in RTM’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme today.

Mohammad, who is also the Chairman of the 2021 National Day Malaysia Day (HKHM) Celebrations Organising Committee, said the committee took note of the current increase in Covid-19 cases in Sabah and initial steps had been taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“All individuals who are physically involved in the celebrations must be fully vaccinated and take the Covid-19 swab test three days before the rehearsal of the celebrations. The Sabah government is providing facilities for the swab tests to be carried out,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another interview on TV3’s Malaysia Hari Ini programme, Mohammad said the Malaysia Prihatin theme would still be maintained this year in line with the ongoing fight against Covid-19 and as part of the efforts to enliven the aspiration of the Malaysian Family mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“As one big happy family, we will surely increase cooperation, commitment and concern to take care of our family. With such commitment, God willing we can win the war against this pandemic,” he said.

Mohammad said in line with the recommendation of Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, the Malaysia Day celebration would also be celebrated in other states in the peninsula.

He said various competitions and activities had also been lined up in conjunction with the celebrations, including the Virtual Poetry Recital Competition, the Joget Malaysia TikTok Competition, and Storytelling Competition for children. — Bernama