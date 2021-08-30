Sibu Municipal Council: Only 21pc of eateries applied for vaccination certification

SIBU, Aug 30 — Only 21 per cent of the 750 licensed eateries under Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) have applied for vaccination certification of food outlets, said SMC chairman Clarence Ting.

In his Facebook post yesterday, Ting revealed that 160 eateries submitted their applications for vaccination certification and complied with the requirement.

“Today (yesterday), we distributed the certification to 19 outlets at Jalan Sanyan, Jalan Ramin, Bukit Lima Timur and Belatok. SMC’s Food Unit will follow up and distribute certification after application,” he said.

Touching on the Delta variant, he reminded the public to only take off their face masks while eating as the Delta variant is airborne.

“Yes, there are many positive cases detected at wet markets, supermarkets, shopping malls and offices, but you are wearing your mask. You can protect yourself,” said Ting, who highlighted the ease of transmission of the Delta variant especially to young children who are not eligible for vaccination.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a notice urging everyone to wear face mask and face shield when in crowded places, he stressed.

On July 18, Ting had said vaccination certificates would be issued to businesses under SMC when all employees are vaccinated, to restore public confidence.

According to the new standard operating procedure released by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) for Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan in the state, only employers and workers in the private sector who are fully vaccinated with two doses are allowed in the workplace, while premises owners or their workers can only allow entry to the fully vaccinated. — Borneo Post