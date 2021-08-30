Rais Yatim: Passive era has ended, now’s the time to activate the senate

Senate president Tan Sri Rais Yatim said all senators should study the powers provided to the Senate under the Federal Constitution and what they could do through the Senate’s Special Select Committees.― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The passive era of the Senate has ended and the time has come to activate and revive it as the country’s revered legislative institution, Senate president Tan Sri Rais Yatim said.

As such, he said all senators should study the powers provided to the Senate under the Federal Constitution and what they could do through the Senate’s Special Select Committees.

“The Senate will work closely with the Dewan Rakyat (House of Representatives) and we will strengthen the Parliament for the benefit of the people.

“I hereby call on all senators to play a more active role through the special select committees not just to champion the people’s issues, but also to ensure the success of the Senate reform process,” he said at the swearing-in ceremony of three senators today.

Three senators are Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker, Datuk Razali Idris and Md Nasir Hashim, were reappointed for their second three-year term by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Ti’s appointment took effect from August 10 to August 9, 2024, while Razali and Md Nasir’s, from August 27 to August 26, 2024.

In his speech, Rais also reminded the senators to carry out their duties to the best of their ability and in a responsible and trustworthy manner.

He also advised them to evaluate their first term of senatorship and to improve themselves in the second term as well as to work harder in discharging their duties to the Senate and to the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama