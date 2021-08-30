In National Day message, Sarawak CM hopes that political stability in the country can be achieved with appointment of new PM

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg reiterated that the state government wants to see political stability at the federal government so the fight against Covid-19 pandemic can continue to be intensified and the economy to be strengthened. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 30 — In his National Day message, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg today expressed hope that the solution which was reached in accordance with the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in appointing the new prime minister will bring about a political stability in the country.

He said when there is political stability the country can concentrate its efforts towards combating the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The recent political crisis has again made the situation in the country in a difficult position because the leadership at the federal level was faced with uncertainties and on the question of validity of the prime minister,” the chief minister said.

Abang Johari said as the leader of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government he wishes to reiterate that the state government wants to see political stability at the federal government so the fight against Covid-19 pandemic can continue to be intensified and the economy to be strengthened.

He said it will bring a big loss to the country if the Covid-19 pandemic is not stemmed and the economy plunges.

“This is the time for all of us to be united as Malaysians to fight our common enemy, that is, Covid-19,” he said, adding that now is not the time for Malaysians to quarrel among themselves for political and personal interests.

He thanked all the frontliners who have worked hard in stemming the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the state so the people are safe from the infections.

“They are our heroes and heroines whose sacrifices and dedications that we cannot re-pay, although the state government have tried to help them with a number of assistance through the special aid financial packages,” he said.

“Only God alone knows how huge is their service to protect our wellbeing,” he said.

The chief minister also praised the caring attitude of the people who have the means to contribute their parts by using their own resources to expedite the vaccination processes in the state.

“With the cooperation of all, Sarawak has reached the target of 85 per cent in the vaccination programme for the second dose,”he said.

The chief minister also thanked the security forces for sacrificing their lives in protecting the country’s sovereignty against the armed communist terrorists in the past, especially in Sarawak.

He added the ideological threats, however, are not over yet, especially from the western countries.

“We should not be undue influenced by undesirable elements through certain non-governmental organisations which want to destabilise social and politics in the state because at the end of the day only the people of Sarawak can help the people of Sarawak,” he said.

He said these foreigners or outsiders, who are trying to influence Sarawakians by using all kinds of dubious reasons, will not be with them until the end.

“The state government under my leadership is always open to sincere and honest discussions with any group to solve whatever the problems or issues are, which could possibly be for the interest of the people and the state,” he added.