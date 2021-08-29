RMAF flies 99,400 Covid-19 vaccine doses from Sarawak to Sabah

A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Aug 29 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force came to aid of the Sabah National Security Council (MKN) when it flew 99,400 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Sarawak to Tawau, Sabah.

In a statement today, RMAF said the Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine doses were loaned from the Sarawak government from three locations namely Kuching, Sibu and Bintulu.

The transfer was one of the Sabah government’s efforts to accelerate the vaccination of Sabahans to achieve its 80 per cent herd immunity target by October.

“A C130 aircraft left the Labuan air base and arrived at about 11.30 am at the Kuching air base.

“The aircraft then took off from Kuching at 12.30 pm to Sibu and Bintulu airports before landing at Tawau Airport at 4.30 pm,” it said. —