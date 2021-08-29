Public Service Dept: 2.2pc of Malaysia’s civil servants have not registered for Covid-19 vaccination

A health worker receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Klinik Kesihatan in Kelana Jaya March 6, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Aug 29 — As of August 19, 2.2 per cent of the 1.6 million civil servants in Malaysia were found to have not registered for Covid-19 vaccination.

Public Service Department (PSD) Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman said as a follow-up, PSD would submit the names to the respective department heads to find out the real reasons for further action.

“After we matched the data in the MySejahtera application with the data of civil servants, we found that out of the more than a million civil servants, only 2.2 per cent did not not register on the application for vaccination.

“So we will look into it and try to increase the percentage (of vaccination of civil servants) . This is because when more service sectors are opened, they have to go to the office, attendance at the office is mandatory even though vaccination is not yet mandatory so far,” he said.

He told this to reporters after checking on the Community Vaccination Mobilisation Program (MOVAK) organised by the Ministry of National Unity and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government for about 400 people from the Indian community here today.

Commenting further, Mohd Khairul Adib said that as of August 19, 74 per cent of civil servants in the country had completed their Covid-19 vaccine injections while 17.8 per cent had received one dose.

He said that PSD had also asked the Ministry of Health to expedite the vaccination of 30,000 civil servants who still did not have an appointment date to be vaccinated before the opening of all economic sectors in the country.

“This is because if we want to open the economic sectors, government services need to be opened first, so we hope those who do not have an appointment date will be vaccinated without delay,” he said.

In the meantime, he also called on all those, especially civil servants, who have not registered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program (PICK) to do so to ensure that the country achieves herd immunity quickly.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khairul Adib said all civil servants were now ready to return to office and continue to provide the best service to the public, thus help restore the country’s economy back to normal.

“For those who work from home, we recommend to always maintain productivity and even need to be better despite facing various constraints, including Internet access problems,” he said. — Bernama